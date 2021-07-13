Unify 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,787.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Unify has a total market cap of $36,103.99 and $9,787.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00403280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

