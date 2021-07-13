UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €11.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.63 ($13.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

