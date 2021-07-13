UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $548.31 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $8.88 or 0.00026775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $548.31 million and $20.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00889603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,657,974 coins and its circulating supply is 61,725,322 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.