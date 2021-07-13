Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.
Shares of ULTA traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.31. 415,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,805. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.63.
In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,518 shares of company stock worth $33,564,831. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.