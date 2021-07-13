Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.31. 415,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,805. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,518 shares of company stock worth $33,564,831. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

