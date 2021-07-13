UBS Group Analysts Give Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) a $15.86 Price Target

UBS Group set a $15.86 price target on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

