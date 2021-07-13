UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (NYSE:ING) a $13.01 Price Target

UBS Group set a $13.01 target price on ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

