UBS Group AG Sells 426 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Datto were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,029,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $40,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,465,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.49. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,938 over the last ninety days.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

