UBS Group AG Sells 39,570 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 398,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,433. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.