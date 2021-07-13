UBS Group AG Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

RTM opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.