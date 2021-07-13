UBS Group AG Acquires 102 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

UI opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

