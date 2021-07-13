UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Radian Group worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

