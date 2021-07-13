UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

