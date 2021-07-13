UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,528 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Safehold worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 253,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,987. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

