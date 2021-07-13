UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,281 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

