UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $5.31 Million in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 367,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CI Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

