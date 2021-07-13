UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

