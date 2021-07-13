UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trustmark worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

