U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

