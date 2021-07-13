U.S. Bancorp (USB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.