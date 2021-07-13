u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBLXF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

UBLXF remained flat at $$74.76 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

