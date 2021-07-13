Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00.

NYSE:TWST opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

