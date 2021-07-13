Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Plans $0.11 Annual Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years.

TKC opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

