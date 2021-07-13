Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $23.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

