TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $66.94 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $66.94 million and $1.13 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.45 or 0.00897031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005424 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,952,130 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.