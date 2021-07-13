Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

