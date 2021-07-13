Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Truist Financial worth $583,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 215,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

