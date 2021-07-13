TrueFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00883811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005384 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

