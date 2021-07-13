Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

