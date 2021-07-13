Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $100.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 270.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.