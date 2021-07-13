Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.