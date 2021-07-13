Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) Director Altaris Partners, Llc Sells 4,250,498 Shares

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:TIG) Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40.

Shares of NYSE TIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,580. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.