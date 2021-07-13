Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Transocean by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,910,000 shares of company stock worth $28,545,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

