Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF accounts for 2.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

PXI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,629. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.