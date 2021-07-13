Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 17.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $204.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.