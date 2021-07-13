TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TACT) SVP Sells $48,825.00 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TACT) SVP Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $48,825.00.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.