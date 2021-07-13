Tradeweb Markets (NYSE:TW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.88

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 219721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.06.

In other news, President William Hult sold 79,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $6,776,632.38. Also, General Counsel Douglas Friedman sold 28,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,428.32. Insiders have sold a total of 971,266 shares of company stock valued at $82,393,483 over the last 90 days.

About Tradeweb Markets (NYSE:TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

