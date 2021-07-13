Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Trading Down 7.2%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 15,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

