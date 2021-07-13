Toroso Investments LLC Takes $268,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

