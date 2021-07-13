Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,645 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.24 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

