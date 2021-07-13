Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

