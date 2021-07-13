Toroso Investments LLC Invests $240,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.