Toroso Investments LLC Has $279,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.