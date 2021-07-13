Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 in the last ninety days.

NYSE A opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

