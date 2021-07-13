TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of TopBuild worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $189.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

