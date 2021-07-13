Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine Sells 2,832 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

