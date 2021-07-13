TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.43.

Shares of X opened at C$129.23 on Monday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

