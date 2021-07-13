Titus Wealth Management Sells 210 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Titus Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,449. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.58.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.