Titus Wealth Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,777,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.3% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.