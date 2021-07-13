Titus Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

TSLA traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $676.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,389,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

