Titus Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 238,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

